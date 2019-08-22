Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Ugly showing in losing effort
Wainwright (9-9) was the pitcher of record Wednesday in the Cardinals' rain-shortened 5-3 loss to the Brewers, giving up five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two in five innings.
Wainwright put the Cardinals in a 4-0 hole in the first inning they were never able to dig out from, with Mike Moustakas' three-run home run representing the brunt of the damage. The veteran righty has been a decent innings eater for St. Louis this season but hasn't offered much relief in the ratio categories, posting a 4.51 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 24 starts.
