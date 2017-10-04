Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Undergoes elbow procedure Tuesday

Wainwright posted on his personal Twitter account that the arthroscopic right elbow procedure he underwent Tuesday went according to plan.

Since Wainwright's procedure was just a scope, it's not expected that his recovery timetable will linger into the spring, allowing him to enter Cardinals camp at full strength. Wainwright was bumped to the bullpen in September upon being activated from the 10-day disabled list before being shut down for good with the elbow issue, but the 36-year-old will prepare for a starting role heading into 2018. He'll try to bounce back after the worst season of his career, during which he compiled a 5.11 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 123.1 innings.