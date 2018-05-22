Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Undergoes non-intrusive procedure

Wainwright underwent a non-intrusive procedure on his elbow Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The procedure involved doctors using a microscopic camera to take pictures of the inside of his right elbow in an attempt to determine the root of his pain. The results aren't known at this point. Wainwright is currently on the 60-day disabled list and isn't eligible to return until mid-July.

