Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Weekend bullpen on tap
Wainwright (elbow) is scheduled to throw one more bullpen session this coming weekend before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright is scheduled to join the Cardinals briefly following his next bullpen session in order to be evaluated before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander could jump back into action in September when rosters expand if all continues without setbacks in his recovery.
