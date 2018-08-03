Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Weekend bullpen on tap

Wainwright (elbow) is scheduled to throw one more bullpen session this coming weekend before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright is scheduled to join the Cardinals briefly following his next bullpen session in order to be evaluated before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander could jump back into action in September when rosters expand if all continues without setbacks in his recovery.