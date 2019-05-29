Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Whiffs 10 in losing effort
Wainwright (4-5) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out 10 across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies.
Wainwright coughed up a three-run lead, allowing a two-run double to Bryce Harper in the third inning and a two-run homer to Cesar Hernandez in the fourth frame. On the other hand, he showed good control of his pitches, beginning 14 of the 25 hitters he faced with a strike and pacing 64 of his 92 total pitches in the zone. Wainwright also racked up an impressive 10 strikeouts -- his highest single-game total since May 25, 2014 -- on the strength of 23 called strikes. He now owns a 4.94 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 51 strikeouts across 58.1 innings. He'll look to improve on those numbers in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Cubs.
