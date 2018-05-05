Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will pitch Monday during rehab outing

Wainwright (elbow) will embark on a rehab assignment for Double-A Springfield on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Though Cardinals president of baseball operation John Mozeliak previously stated that he didn't envision a rehab assignment for Wainwright, the right-hander will partake in at least one minor-league outing as he continues to recover from right elbow inflammation. Wainwright recently tossed a bullpen session earlier this week and didn't experience any sort of problem, so a return to St. Louis appears to be in the near future, assuming all goes well with Springfield on Monday. There will be an update on his timetable following next week's start.