Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will resume throwing next week

Wainwright (elbow) will begin a throwing program next week, Frank Cusumano of KSDK reports.

Wainwright has not thrown since undergoing surgery in May, but he is now on the verge of doing so. Wainwright is hoping to return to action shortly after the All-Star break, and he will at least have a chance to do that barring any hiccups during the rest of his recovery. A better estimate in regards to Wainwright's return will be able to be made once he resumes throwing from a mound.

