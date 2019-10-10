Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will start Game 2 of NLCS

Wainwright was named the starter for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Nationals on Saturday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

The 38-year-old will take the mound in Game 2 after Jack Flaherty started Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Wainwright pitched 7.2 shutout innings Game 2 of the NLDS, allowing four hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts. Miles Mikolas will start the first game of the NLCS with Flaherty likely starting Game 3.