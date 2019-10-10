Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will start Game 2 of NLCS
Wainwright was named the starter for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Nationals on Saturday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
The 38-year-old will take the mound in Game 2 after Jack Flaherty started Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Wainwright pitched 7.2 shutout innings Game 2 of the NLDS, allowing four hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts. Miles Mikolas will start the first game of the NLCS with Flaherty likely starting Game 3.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Named starter for NLDS Game 3•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Serves up four homers•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Taking ball Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Picks up 14th win•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Continues incredible hot streak•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Blanks Brewers for 12th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...