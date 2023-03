Wainwright will begin the season on the injured list due to a groin strain, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright suffered the injury Tuesday during a workout with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. The injury is expected to sideline him for "several weeks," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told John Denton of MLB.com. Jake Woodford will be Wainwright's rotation replacement.