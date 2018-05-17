Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Will undergo further tests

Wainwright (elbow) will undergo further examinations this week after being placed on the 60-day DL on Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright's initial MRI came back with inconclusive results so the right-hander will head in for a second look following his re-aggravation of an elbow injury he suffered in late April. Look for an update on his diagnosis and timetable to be revealed sometime this weekend.