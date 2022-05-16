Wainwright (4-3) registered the win during Sunday's 15-6 victory over the Giants, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

St. Louis was up big early and Wainwright was able to cruise to the easy win in his first start since May 4 due to a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, permitting both runs on a Joc Pederson home run in the sixth inning. The 40-year-old has now won consecutive starts while surrendering just two runs in 13 innings, boosting his ERA to 3.15 and WHIP to 1.23. Wainwright's next start lines up to come over the weekend against Pittsburgh.