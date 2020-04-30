Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Working out consistently with Kim

Wainwright has been playing catch from 120 feet out with teammate Kwang-Hyun Kim five days per week during the suspension of spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

An extended layoff such as the current one has the potential to particularly set back Wainwright's readiness for the regular season, considering he's headed toward his age-38 campaign. The veteran right-hander therefore has benefited from Kim's decision to remain in St. Louis as opposed to heading back to South Korea, as it's given him a steady workout partner. Given he's keeping his arm relatively stretched out, Wainwright could ramp back up relatively quickly during any resumption of spring training ahead of a 2020 season.