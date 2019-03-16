Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Works up to five frames in loss

Wainwright allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in an 11-2 Grapefruit League split-squad loss to the Astros on Friday. He struck out five.

So far, so good for Wainwright this spring, as he lowered his exhibition ERA to 2.51 across 14.1 innings with Friday's performance. The veteran right-hander has been experimenting with a splitter this spring in an attempt to refresh his repertoire and keep hitters guessing during what will be his 14th major-league season. Wainwright's body of work this spring is certainly encouraging when considering he's coming back from an injury-shortened 2018 during which he posted a 2-4 record, 4.46 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across eight starts.

