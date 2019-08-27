Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Yanked early in no-decision
Wainwright yielded two runs on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings Monday, striking out four batters in the win against Milwaukee. He did not factor in the decision.
St. Louis piled on nine runs before Wainwright left, but he was forced out of the game early after throwing just 49-of-90 pitches for strikes. Lorenzo Cain drove in his team's second run of the game in the fourth inning before Yasmani Grandal drew a walk, ending Wainwright's night. It was the first time since July 19 where he failed to complete at least five innings. The 37-year-old righty will carry a 4.52 ERA into Saturday's home contest against the Reds.
