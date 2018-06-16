Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Yet to resume throwing
Wainwright (elbow) has been working out and is readying his body to pitch again since being placed on the 60-day disabled list May 17, but has yet to receive clearance to begin a throwing program, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Despite having yet to progress to throwing off flat ground, Wainwright said that he expects to be ready to pitch by the time he's eligible to return from the DL, which would fall around the All-Star break. In order to have a realistic chance at being activated by mid-July, Wainwright will probably have to initiate a throwing program by the final week of June, since multiple rehab starts would likely be on the docket for the veteran right-hander. Prior to being shut down by the elbow injury, Wainwright had all four of his appearances out of the St. Louis rotation, but it seems likely that he'll have to settle for a bullpen role if all of the Cardinals' current starters are healthy by that time he's ready to return.
