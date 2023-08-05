Wainwright (3-6) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

That wouldn't have been an unusual stat line in Colorado, but Friday's game was in St. Louis. Wainwright has yielded 13 runs over 14 innings while losing two of his three starts since he returned from a shoulder injury. The 41-year-old has a 7.81 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 39:26 K:BB through 65.2 innings through 14 starts overall. The Cardinals are essentially out of contention, so there's little chance they humiliate a franchise legend by removing him from the rotation over the last two months of the season. Wainwright is tentatively projected for a road start in Kansas City next week.