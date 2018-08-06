Garcia's contract was purchased by the Cardinals on Monday.

The promotion comes on the back of an excellent last 30 games for the 25-year-old outfielder, who hit .348/.370/.765 with 12 homers over that stretch. Those numbers are far better than the mediocre .269/.296/.531 overall line he's posted for Triple-A Memphis this season. Garcia, who came over from Cuba in 2016, has a strong arm and good gap power made better by plus speed, but his bat doesn't project to be particularly special and his profile is held back by a lack of plate discipline and poor instincts on the basepaths. Injuries to Dexter Fowler (foot) and Tyler O'Neill (groin), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move, open up the possibility for regular at-bats for Garcia in the short term.

