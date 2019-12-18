Play

Garcia was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

After making his big-league debut in 2018, Garcia didn't spend any time in the majors last season. In 132 games for Triple-A Memphis, he hit .253/.301/.517, good for just an 89 wRC+ despite a fair amount of power. The move makes room on the 40-man roster for the newly-signed Kwang Hyun Kim.

