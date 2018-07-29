Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Experiencing power surge in Memphis
Garcia is slashing .353/.375/.765 with 16 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, nine home runs) and 21 RBI over 88 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis in July,
Garcia has matched his combined homer total for the first three months of the season with his July explosion, and he's been especially hot over the last seven games -- the promising 25-year-old is 15-for-32 with six round trippers, 12 RBI, one walk and 11 runs over that stretch. The sample includes a memorable three-homer, eight-RBI day last Thursday in a 12-3 win over Salt Lake, as well as five multi-hit efforts overall. The surge has already boosted Garcia's season average 14 points to .263, while his slugging percentage currently sits at an impressive .509. Garcia certainly looks to be approaching big-league readiness in many aspects of his game, but plate discipline and patience (22.0 percent strikeout rate, 3.8 percent walk rate) are areas that could still use some improvement.
