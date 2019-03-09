Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Optioned to Memphis
Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Garcia spent some time in the majors last year but was a long shot to open the season with the big-league club. He'll return to Memphis, where he hit .256/.281/.500 in 112 games last season.
