Garcia was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Garcia was likely going to rejoin the big-league team this weekend when rosters expand to 40 players, but Jedd Gyorko's placement on the DL due to a groin injury has brought the outfielder back up a few days earlier. During five games with the Cardinals earlier this month, Garcia went 1-for-11 with a single and five strikeouts in his first cup of coffee in the majors. He will be utilized as a reserve outfielder and isn't expected to see much playing time with the Redbirds fighting for a spot in the postseason.

