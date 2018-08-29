Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Recalled from minors
Garcia was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Garcia was likely going to rejoin the big-league team this weekend when rosters expand to 40 players, but Jedd Gyorko's placement on the DL due to a groin injury has brought the outfielder back up a few days earlier. During five games with the Cardinals earlier this month, Garcia went 1-for-11 with a single and five strikeouts in his first cup of coffee in the majors. He will be utilized as a reserve outfielder and isn't expected to see much playing time with the Redbirds fighting for a spot in the postseason.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Contract purchased by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Experiencing power surge in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Struggling at Triple-A level•
-
Cardinals' Jose Adolis Garcia: Promoted to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Jose Adolis Garcia: Thriving at Double-A level•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....