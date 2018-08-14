Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Sent back to minors
Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Garcia spent eight days on the roster filling in for the injured Tyler O'Neill (groin). He went 1-for-11 in his time with the club. With O'Neill returning from the disabled list, Garcia will head back to the minors. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, he'll have the chance to return in September, or sooner should another Cardinals outfielder get injured.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Contract purchased by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Experiencing power surge in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Adolis Garcia: Struggling at Triple-A level•
-
Cardinals' Jose Adolis Garcia: Promoted to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Jose Adolis Garcia: Thriving at Double-A level•
-
Cardinals' Jose Adolis Garcia: Optioned to Triple-A on Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start