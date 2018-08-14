Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Garcia spent eight days on the roster filling in for the injured Tyler O'Neill (groin). He went 1-for-11 in his time with the club. With O'Neill returning from the disabled list, Garcia will head back to the minors. Now that he's on the 40-man roster, he'll have the chance to return in September, or sooner should another Cardinals outfielder get injured.

