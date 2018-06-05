Garcia is slashing just .205/.253/.361 with 15 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 18 RBI over 179 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis.

A year ago, Garcia was a briskly rising star in the Cardinals organization, thriving with the Redbirds in his first exposure to Triple-A pitching. The then-25-year-old had slashed an impressive .301/.342/.478 over 40 games after a promotion from Double-A Springfield, where he'd compiled 35 extra-base hits (23 doubles, 12 homers) across 342 plate appearances. However, the new season has brought Garcia his first taste of professional adversity stateside, with a couple of factors playing a prominent role in his current demise. Not only is Garcia undoubtedly being held back in part by a .252 BABIP, but he's also seen a bump in strikeout rate from 21.1 percent to a career-high 26.3 percent thus far in 2018.