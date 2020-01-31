Play

Bostick signed with the Cardinals as a non-roster invitee Friday.

Bostick will join big-league camp but seemingly doesn't have much chance of opening the season on the big-league roster. In 80.1 innings for Triple-A Round Rock in the Astros' system last season, he stumbled to a 7.28 ERA and a 10.9 percent walk rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories