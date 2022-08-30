Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati.

After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.