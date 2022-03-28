Pujols confirmed Monday that 2022 would be his final season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It was far from guaranteed that the 42-year-old would find a major-league deal anywhere this season, as he hasn't been an above-average hitter since 2016, but he wound up landing a one-year deal to return to where it all started in St. Louis. It appears likely that Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will all embark on a season-long retirement tour this year. Pujols is 21 homers away from reaching 700, which may have motivated him to come back this season, but he may not play enough to get there. At the pace he's shown over the last five years, it would take him 535 plate appearances to homer 21 times.