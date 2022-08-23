Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Even on an evening when offense was incredibly scarce -- the two teams combined for only five hits -- Pujols found a way to continue a blazing stretch at the plate that has now gone on for nearly two weeks. The 42-year-old produced half of his team's hits, and he accounted for the only run of the contest with his solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. Over 10 games since Aug. 10, Pujols is batting a mind-blowing .548 (17-for-31) with seven homers and 14 RBI. The scorching stretch has pushed his season stat line to a more-than-respectable .277/351/.530. He's still seven homers away from reaching 700 for his career, but with the way he's been playing of late, the lofty goal isn't necessarily out of reach.