Pujols went 2-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta.
Pujols accounted for two of the Cardinals' seven hits in the low-scoring contest. This was his first multi-hit effort since May 22, and the double was his first extra-base hit since June 12. The 42-year-old continues to struggle in a limited role, slashing .200/.290/.336 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 11 runs scored, a stolen base and five doubles through 145 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to make most of his starts as the designated hitter against southpaws.
