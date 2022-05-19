Pujols went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in a loss to the Mets.
Pujols knocked in the Cardinals' first two runs with a second-inning single, and he followed with another single and a stolen base in the fourth. The unexpected theft was the veteran's first this season -- he was caught in his only other attempt after going 13-for-13 on stolen-base tries over his previous six campaigns. Pujols has knocked in three runs over his past two games after notching only one RBI across his previous 12 contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Stuck in skid•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Swats three-run blast•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Paces offense with three hits•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Will start in season opener•
-
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Confirms 2022 as final season•