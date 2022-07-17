Pujols is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

After starting in six of St. Louis' previous seven games, Pujols will retreat to the bench for the final contest of the first half while Nolan Arenado gets a turn as the designated hitter as he manages a back injury. Pujols, who went 7-for-23 with a pair of home runs and two walks over his last six starts, will get a couple of days to rest up before he plays for the National League on Tuesday after being named an honorary All-Star for the Midsummer Classic in Los Angeles.