Pujols went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 4-3 win Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Pujols crushed a two-run shot in the ninth inning to put St. Louis ahead 3-2. It was his second homer in as many games and the 697th of his career, passing Alex Rodriguez and taking over sole possession of fourth all-time. With 21 games left the 42-year-old is within striking distance of 700 and could very well be in search of that milestone when St. Louis returns to Pittsburgh for the final three games of the season. On July 9, with Pujols hitting just .198 with four homers it seemed impossible that he would pass Rodriguez, let alone reach 700. Since then he's posted a .333/.388/.722 with 14 homers in 139 plate appearances.
