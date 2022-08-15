Pujols went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Pujols launched a solo shot in the second inning to put St. Louis on the board, then hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to solidify the win for the Cardinals. The home run gives him three for the month after hitting three in all of July. So far this month, the veteran is batting .368 and has improved his season batting average from .235 to .249. Pujols is inching closer to 700 career home runs, as he sits at 689 after Sunday's two-homer performance.