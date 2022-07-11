Pujols went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in a 4-3 win Sunday over Philadelphia.
Pujols singled in the second and hit a solo blast in the sixth off lefty Cristopher Sanchez. In the eighth, he led off with a single and was pinch-run for by Dylan Carlson, who came around to score the winning run later in the frame. The long ball ended a 63 at-bat homerless streak for the 42-year-old.
