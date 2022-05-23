Pujols went 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates.
Pujols came off the bench during Sunday's matchup, but he had his first multi-homer game of the season while going yard for the first time since April 17. The 42-year-old has had sporadic playing time this month and has hit just .200 with two homers, eight RBI, six runs and a stolen base over 12 games.
