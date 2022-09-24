Pujols went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in an 11-0 win against the Dodgers on Friday.

Pujols plated Tommy Edman with homer 699 off Andrew Heaney in the third inning and took reliever Phi Bickford deep to left the very next inning to make history with his 700th career home run. The 42-year-old's .250/.324/.583 September slash line has dipped from the vintage lines of August and July, though Pujols' is still raking against left-handers with a .358 average and his .868 OPS is his highest by far since 2011.