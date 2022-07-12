Pujols went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

The 42-year-old got the start at DH and smacked his 1,378th career extra-base hit in the seventh inning, moving him into sole possession of third place on the all-time list -- and breaking a tie with fellow Cardinals legend Stan Musial in the process. Pujols doesn't have enough time left in his career to surpass Barry Bonds (1,440) for second place or Hank Aaron (1,477) for first, but that is still excellent company to be keeping. In the final campaign of his Hall of Fame career, Pujols is slashing .216/.301/.373 with five homers and 19 RBI through 49 games.