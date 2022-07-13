Pujols went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Pujols opened the scoring with his second-inning solo shot. He's found a little bit of a groove lately, going 5-for-11 with two homers, a double and three runs scored in his last three games. The 42-year-old is up to a .219/.306/.394 slash line with six long balls, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base in 160 plate appearances. He'll likely continue as the designated hitter versus most left-handed pitchers, though he's also started three straight games against righties.