Pujols went 2-for-3 an RBI single and a grand slam during Thursday's win over the Rockies.

Pujols pinch-hit for Brendan Donovan in the third inning and slugged his 16th career grand slam and sixth career pinch-hit homer, but it was the veteran catcher's first career pinch-hit grand slam. With the blast, Pujols sits at 690 career home runs and has 11 during his age-42 campaign. In 80 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, Pujols is hitting .363 with seven home runs and 21 RBI.