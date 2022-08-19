Pujols went 2-for-3 an RBI single and a grand slam during Thursday's win over the Rockies.
Pujols pinch-hit for Brendan Donovan in the third inning and slugged his 16th career grand slam and sixth career pinch-hit homer, but it was the veteran catcher's first career pinch-hit grand slam. With the blast, Pujols sits at 690 career home runs and has 11 during his age-42 campaign. In 80 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, Pujols is hitting .363 with seven home runs and 21 RBI.
