Pujols went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs and was caught stealing in a 16-7 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Pujols posted a vintage line with solo shots in the second and fourth innings off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner while adding singles in the sixth and seventh before being removed. The 42-year-old has been exceptional during limited action in August, slashing .452/.514/1.064 with six home runs in 31 at-bats. Pujols' .858 OPS is on pace to be his best since 2012.