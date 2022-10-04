Pujols went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.
In what's becoming a regular occurrence late in the year, Pujols reordered another part of baseball's record book. His two-run blast gave him 2,216 career RBI, passing Babe Ruth for second place all-time, behind only Hank Aaron's 2,297. Pujols got to the lofty spot with a surge of offense, which has seen him homer five times and drive in 13 runs in his last eight contests. The future Hall of Famer is up to a .269/.344/.551 slash line with 24 homers, 66 RBI, 42 runs scored and a stolen base in 108 contests.
