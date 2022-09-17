Pujols isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Pujols started at first base during Saturday's matinee and went 0-for-3 with two walks. Paul Goldschmidt will take his place at first base while Nolan Arenado rests his legs as the designated hitter during the nightcap.
