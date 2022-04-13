Pujols went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.
Pujols' first hit Tuesday was his first-inning homer, his first long ball in his second stint with the Cardinals. He added a pair of singles and came around to score again in the fourth on an Andrew Knizner three-run shot in the fourth. Pujols isn't expected to receive regular playing time -- he'll mainly see the short side of a platoon with Corey Dickerson as the two veterans share the designated hitter spot.
