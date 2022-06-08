Pujols is just 4-for-25 (.160) in his last nine games.

Pujols has already seen limited playing time this year, and his current slump isn't doing anything to earn him more starts. The 42-year-old could be in line for a further reduced role with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning Tuesday and Dylan Carson (hamstring) likely not far behind. That could push rookies Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan into the designated hitter spot more often, as their bats have commanded more playing time than Pujols, who is now slashing. 211/.324/.367 in 31 contests.