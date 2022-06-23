Pujols went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.
Pujols knocked in Nolan Arenado in the fourth inning. Playing time has been a bit thin for Pujols lately -- he's appeared in seven games in the last two weeks, going 3-for-21 (.143) in that span. He's posted a .198/.298/.342 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI, 11 runs scored, four doubles and a stolen base in 38 contests. The 42-year-old could see an uptick in playing time while Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) is out, as Juan Yepez is expected to see more time in the field to free up the designated hitter spot for Pujols at least against southpaws.
