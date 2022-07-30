Pujols isn't starting Saturday against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Pujols started the last three games and went 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, four RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Nolan Gorman will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
