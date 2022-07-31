Pujols is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Pujols saw his streak of three straight starts come to an end in Saturday's 7-6 loss, and he'll remain on the bench for the series finale while Brendan Donovan gets a turn as St. Louis' designated hitter. Even though Tyler O'Neill (leg) is day-to-day and Juan Yepez (forearm) and Harrison Bader (foot) remain on the injured list, Pujols looks like he'll be limited to short-side platoon duty moving forward.