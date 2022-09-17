Pujols went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Reds.
Pujols tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. The 42-year-old has kept up his power surge in September, hitting four homers and slugging .605 despite a .237 batting average through 13 games this month. He's slashing .264/.337/.528 with 19 long balls, 53 RBI, 32 runs scored and a stolen base through 94 contests this year. Pujols is now two away from becoming the fourth member of the 700-homer club with a little over two weeks left in the season.
