Pujols hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.
Pujols hit for Lars Nootbaar in the eighth inning and took Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes deep for the only scoring play of the contest. The homer was Pujols' ninth in 26 games since the start of August, and the 695th of his illustrious career. The veteran slugger is slashing .272/.348/.526 with 16 homers, 43 RBI, 29 runs scored and a stolen base through 267 plate appearances in 2022.
