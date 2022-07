Pujols will start at first base and bat fourth Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

With Paul Goldschmidt (personal) unavailable for the two-game series, Pujols will fill in for him at first base. The 42-year-old typically slots in against left-handers but he'll take on righty Jose Berrios on Tuesday. Pujols has gone 3-for-6 with a double since the All-Star break.