Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Pujols launched two homers Friday to reached 700 for his career and went 1-for-4 with run Saturday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Juan Yepez will bat fifth as the designated hitter.
